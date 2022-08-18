Underwater snow reveals new clues about Europa as ocean world missions draw closer

The underwater snow forms in the global ocean and travels up though the water to attach to submerged ravines and inverted ice peaks, according to new research. This same phenomenon takes place below ice shelves on Earth -- and it may be how Europa builds its ice shell.

This illustration shows Europa Clipper performing a flyby of the icy moon, with Jupiter in the background.

Europa Clipper will use ice-penetrating radar to look beneath the shell and determine if the moon's ocean is potentially habitable for life. Any salt within the ice shell could impact how deep the radar can penetrate through it, so predictions about the shell's composition are key.

Clues about the ice shell could also help scientists determine more about Europa's ocean, its salinity and its potential to harbor life.

Europa's ice shell is between 10 and 15.5 miles (15 and 25 kilometers) thick, and it likely sits on top of an ocean that's estimated to be 40 to 90 miles (60 to 150 kilometers) deep.

"When we're exploring Europa, we're interested in the salinity and composition of the ocean, because that's one of the things that will govern its potential habitability or even the type of life that might live there," said lead study author Natalie Wolfenbarger, a doctoral student researcher at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics in the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, in a statement.

Wolfenbarger is also a graduate student affiliate member of the Europa Clipper science team. Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin are developing the spacecraft's ice penetrating radar.

Europa's ocean nearest to its shell has a temperature, pressure and salinity similar to the water beneath ice shelves in Antarctica, previous research has suggested

The researchers studied the two methods of water freezing beneath ice shelves on Earth: congelation ice and frazil ice.

What's the difference? Congelation ice actually grows from beneath the ice shelf, while frazil ice drifts up through superchilled seawater in flakes before settling beneath the ice shelf.

Both of these types result in ice that has less salinity than seawater -- and according to the researchers' projections, seawater was even less salty when they applied this data to the age and scale of Europa's ice shell.

Frazil ice may be the most common type on Europa, which would make the