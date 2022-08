Underwater snow reveals new clues about Europa as ocean world missions draw closer

(CNN) Jupiter's icy moon Europa is an ocean world encased beneath a thick crust of ice -- a place where snow floats upward.

The underwater snow forms in the global ocean and travels up though the water to attach to submerged ravines and inverted ice peaks, according to new research. This same phenomenon takes place below ice shelves on Earth -- and it may be how Europa builds its ice shell.

The finding, published Monday in the journal Astrobiology , suggested Europa's ice shell may not be as salty as scientists first thought. Understanding the salt content of the ice crust is crucial as engineers work on assembling NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is preparing to launch to Europa in October 2024.

This illustration shows Europa Clipper performing a flyby of the icy moon, with Jupiter in the background.

Europa Clipper will use ice-penetrating radar to look beneath the shell and determine if the moon's ocean is potentially habitable for life. Any salt within the ice shell could impact how deep the radar can penetrate through it, so predictions about the shell's composition are key.

