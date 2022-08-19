Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drug test following partying backlash

Updated 1543 GMT (2343 HKT) August 19, 2022

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she had taken a drug test for her own legal protection.
London (CNN)Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she had taken a drug test after a leaked video of her dancing with friends caused a stir, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

"In recent days, there have been quite serious accusations in the public domain that I have used narcotics. I consider these accusations to be very serious and weighty. For my own legal protection -- although I consider the demand for a drug test unreasonable -- in order to erase such doubts, I have today taken a drug test," Marin told reporters, the broadcaster said.
Finnish PM says videos of her 'boisterous' partying shouldn't have been made public
"Even in my teenage years, I have not used any kind of drugs," she added.
    Finland's 36-year-old leader on Thursday acknowledged partying "in a boisterous way" after the release of private videos, but said she was angry that the footage -- which has drawn criticism from political opponents -- was leaked to the media.
      "These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public," Marin said.
        The videos prompted some of Marin's opponents to criticize her behavior as unbecoming of a Prime Minister. Mikko Karna, an opposition MP, tweeted on Thursday that Marin should undergo a drug test.
        Marin said on Thursday that alcohol was consumed but she was not aware of any drug use during the party.