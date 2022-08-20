Daughter of 'spiritual guide' to Putin's Ukraine invasion killed in car explosion: Russian media

(CNN) Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, was reportedly killed on Saturday when the car she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region, the Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

Andrei Krasnov, head of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social movement and a personal acquaintance of the woman's family, told TASS on Sunday that Dugina had been killed when her car caught fire following an explosion.

When Dugina "turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, there was an explosion, the car caught fire immediately," Krasnov told TASS.

"The flames completely engulfed it. She lost control because she was driving at high speed and flew to the opposite side of the road," Krasnov added, as cited by TASS.

Images from the aftermath of the explosion began circulating on Russian social media Saturday, appearing to show a vehicle on fire at the side of the road and smashed car parts strewn across the surrounding area. CNN is not able to independently verify the images.

