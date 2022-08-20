Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas defeat American big hitters to reach Cincinnati Open semifinals

(Reuters) World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defused big-serving American threats Taylor Fritz and John Isner on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open.

Medvedev, champion in Cincinnati in 2019, sharpened his game for his upcoming US Open title defense with a 7-6, 6-3 win over 11th seeded Fritz, while Tsitsipas could manage only a single break chance in a three set slugfest with Isner but it was enough to clinch a 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

Medvedev's win was powered by 18 aces while a misfiring Fritz, one of the game's big-hitters, had just three offset by three double-faults.

Isner, the biggest server in men's tennis with nearly 200 more aces than his nearest rival Nick Kyrgios, also had 18 aces but it was still not enough to put away his patient Greek opponent.

While it looked a comfortable win for Medvedev it was anything but, with the Russian saving three set points in the opener before finally prevailing 7-1 in the tie-break.

Read More