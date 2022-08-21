Borussia Dortmund suffers shock 2-3 defeat after Werder Bremen triumphs with three late injury-time winners

(CNN) Borussia Dortmund lost its first Bundesliga game of the season 2-3 on Saturday after surrendering an early lead to Werder Bremen in late injury time, relinquishing an unbeaten run at Signal Iduna Park.

Edin Terzic's side had a sluggish start to the match, failing to pierce Werder's sturdy defense.

Dortmund eventually capitalized on its second attempt at goal when midfielder Julian Brandt dribbled the ball down the right side of the pitch and fired into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

The 81,365 spectators roared in anticipation, watching on as Dortmund secured a lead after an unpromising first-half performance.

Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro seemingly cemented his side's victory with a powerful strike in the 76th minute, drilling the ball past a sea of Werder shirts to put his side ahead 2-0.

