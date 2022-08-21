Chelsea lose 0-3 to Leeds United in nightmarish defeat at Elland Road

(CNN) Chelsea suffered a disastrous 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, losing their first Premier League match of the season.

The Blues had an early chance to take the lead in the second minute when former Manchester City star Raheem Sterling collected a pass from teammate Conor Gallagher and curled the ball into the penalty area, but struck the wrong side of the post.

Leeds showed signs of promise in the first half with American midfielder Tyler Adams leveling a clean pass to his side's captain, Rodrigo, who shot the ball just wide off the right post.

Leeds cleared further attempts from Sterling and Mason Mount and began their superb streak on the heels of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's shocking blunder. The Senegal international failed to take control of the ball after receiving it from Brazilian teammate Thiago Silva, giving it away to American newcomer Brenden Aaronson who scored into an open goal.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling (left) Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United (center) battle for the ball.

The spectators at Elland Road erupted into raucous cheers, celebrating Aaronson's first winner for his side.

