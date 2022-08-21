'Upset' Joshua fights back tears after Usyk defeat

An emotional Anthony Joshua fought back tears as he reflected on his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah on Saturday, saying he was deeply "upset" with his performance against the Ukrainian heavyweight champion.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision victory over Britain's Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest.

"It's really, really hard for me to say I'm proud of myself. I'm upset, really, deep down in my heart," Joshua told reporters.

"I tried a different style ... in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn't good enough, and tonight wasn't good enough."

Joshua threw down two of Usyk's belts after the final bell before storming out of the ring, only to return later and deliver an impassioned speech.

