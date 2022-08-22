Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona impress against Real Sociedad, but did Ousmane Dembélé escape red card?

(CNN) Robert Lewandowski and his new Barcelona teammates showed how dangerous they might be this season with a thumping 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday, but it wasn't without controversy.

Lewandowski, signed from Bayern Munich this summer, scored his first Barça goal in the opening minute of the game, only for Alexander Isak to equalize five minutes later.

With the scores level, France international Ousmane Dembélé appeared to catch Sociedad defender Aihen Muñoz in the face with his elbow.

Dembélé avoided a red card and, in a cruel twist of fate, scored Barcelona's second goal of the game after a sumptuous backheel assist from substitute Ansu Fati.

Fati's introduction in the second half proved even more important as the 19-year-old laid on a plate Lewandowski's second goal of the evening, before grabbing his own goal to make it 4-1.

