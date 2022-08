Ellen White, England women's all-time leading goal scorer, announces retirement

(CNN) Ellen White, England women's football all-time leading goal scorer, announced her retirement on Monday in a heartfelt message posted on social media.

The 33-year-old Manchester City and England striker , who made the announcement just weeks after playing a vital role in England's championship victory at the Women's Euro 2022, said in part: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

"It has been my greatest honor and privilege to play this game. Playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift," White wrote.

White scored 52 goals and recorded 113 caps for England across her career which spanned more than 17 years. She made her debut against Austria in 2010.

She acknowledged that the pinnacle of her footballing career came in July, saying her "dreams came true" when she helped England win the Euro 2022.

