Borna Ćorić and Caroline Garcia both make history with title wins at the Cincinnati Masters

(CNN) Borna Ćorić and Caroline Garcia both earned historic titles with victories in their respective finals at the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday.

Croatian Ćorić, the world No. 152, became the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title after beating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 6-2.

Victory earned Ćorić the first Masters 1000 title of his career -- he lost his only previous Masters 1000 final to Novak Djokovic in 2018 -- and marked a triumphant return after a difficult year.

Previously ranked as high as 12th in the world, Ćorić missed much of 2021 with a shoulder injury and dropped down the rankings, but will now leap up to world No. 29 thanks to his win.

The 25-year-old was certainly made to earn his title, too, having to overcome Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie en route to the final.

