Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN)Ukraine's Independence Day, which on Wednesday marks 31 years since the country broke with the Soviet Union, is set to be a somber affair as officials warn that Russia may carry out missile attacks against Ukrainian cities.
While previous years have been marked by celebrations and parades, Wednesday's commemoration comes exactly six months after Russia's invasion of the country began.
The head of Kyiv's Military Administration, Maj. Gen. Mykola Zhyrnov, said events have been banned in the capital and other cities so that security forces can respond more efficiently to potential Russian attacks.
In lieu of a parade, wrecked and captured Russian military vehicles including tanks were placed on Khreshchatyk, Kyiv's main street, as a testament to Moscow's failed attempt to capture the capital in the early weeks of the war.
"The enemy planned to hold a 'parade' on Khreshchatyk in three days, but it didn't work out. Our armed forces answered back," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President's office, wrote on Telegram Saturday, when the vehicles were placed on the road with a crane.
On the eve of Independence Day, crowds of people were seen in Khreshchatyk, inspecting the display. Some children crawled up the rusty metal carcass of a tank, while others posed for pictures by the mangled vehicles.
Liubov, who asked for her last name to not be published, said she turned up to show the "scrap metal parade" to her 8-year-old son, Illia.
As Illia climbed on a Russian combat vehicle, Liubov described the parade as "symbolic," saying "a lot of people in Kyiv (have forgotten) about war, so I think this is a good reminder."
Her husband, who is fighting on the front line, has implored her to leave the capital for their summer home 50 kilometers (31 miles) away, she said. But she has refused to go.
Even if "there are massive missile strikes on Kyiv (on Wednesday), we will not leave," she said, explaining she has an emergency bag at home, with enough clothes and overalls "in case of radiation pollution... in case of missiles. We are not that easily scared by them anymore."
"I don't feel festive about (Independence Day), I rather feel sad," she added. "Because I understand what is going on and my husband and brother are on the front line."
Holding a Ukrainian flag, another onlooker told CNN she also has relatives fighting against Russia.
"My father is on the front line, a lot of my relatives are on the front line ... so tomorrow is not a celebration per se, but honoring and feeling independence, because this time it will feel differently than for the previous 30 years," said Daria, 35, who declined to give her last name.
'It's tearing me apart'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Tuesday that Russia may step up efforts to launch attacks, including missile strikes, on "infrastructure facilities or state institutions" around the holiday. The US government joined the chorus of concern, telling Americans on Tuesday to leave the country immediately.
On Khreshchatyk, by Ukrainia