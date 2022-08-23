Manchester United relieve pressure with dramatic 2-1 win at Old Trafford against rival Liverpool

(CNN) Manchester United stunned perennial title favorite Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday in a clash between two traditional titan teams which are underperforming in the Premier League this season.

The loss continued Liverpool's early season woes and marked the first time that it has failed to win at least one of its opening three games during manager Jurgen Klopp's tenure at the club.

"We have no issue," Klopp said, according to the Guardian. "We are in a tricky situation, injury-wise, we got through the week with 14, 15 senior players available and now have to make sure they don't get injured.

"We should have won this game, I know it sounds ridiculous, but that is how I saw it."

The build-up to the match began under a cloud of protests and smoke flares organized by Manchester United fans against the Glazer family, who own the club.

