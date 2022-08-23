Injured Little Leaguer's skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is 'most likely' to return to Utah

(CNN) Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said that his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old's recovery. He will "most likely" return to Utah after the procedure.

Oliverson injured himself by falling out of a bunk bed at the tournament's dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 15.

The young athlete was airlifted to a children's hospital in a critical condition on August 15. His father told CNN he was "fighting for his life," with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

In the days since, Oliverson has made impressive strides toward recovery, as documented on the @miraclesfortank Instagram account.

"He is no longer going to be transferred to SLC tomorrow," the update posted on Monday reads. "His doctor in PA feels like he is ready to get his skull cap put back in! This is going to take place on Friday.

