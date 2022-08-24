Barcelona (Reuters) Spanish prison authorities on Tuesday euthanized a man who shot and wounded four people in December and was subsequently wounded in a shootout with the police, rendering him paralyzed and begging to be allowed to die while awaiting trial.

Courts allowed the man's assisted death after rejecting several appeals by his victims, who argued he should face justice. The case even reached the Constitutional Court, which refused to deliberate on it, saying there had been no violation of fundamental rights.

Disgruntled former security guard Eugen Sabau, 46, shot three of his colleagues, including a woman, at the security services firm where he worked in the northeastern city of Tarragona, and then wounded a police officer while making his escape.

Sabau died at 6.30 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to a source from the Catalan regional government.

The prison authorities were unavailable for comment and Sabau's lawyer did not comment.

