New York Yankees star Aaron Judge bids to make history after hitting 48th homer of the season

It's turning out to be quite the season for Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees star has now totaled 48 home runs after hitting his second in as many games against the New York Mets this week in the Subway Series.

His MLB-leading 48th homer came as he launched a drive 453-feet into the bleachers to help the Yankees sweep the two-game series against their cross-town rivals with another 4-2 win.

The two home runs in as many days came after a nine-game drought for Judge, who is now back on track to overtake Roger Maris' historic AL record of 61 homers in a single season, set back in 1961.

The Yankees currently lead the AL East by eight games and have now recorded three straight wins for just the second time since the All-Star break.

