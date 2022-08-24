133 athletes and coaches have died during the war in Ukraine, as the country marks six months of conflict

(CNN) Thirty-one years ago, the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence from the Soviet Union was issued, an occasion traditionally marked with celebrations and military parades in the streets of Kyiv.

Ukraine's Independence Day this year marks six months exactly since Russia invaded and began a bloody war which continues to rage across the country.

Among those who have been killed are 133 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, the Ukraine Ministry of Youth and Sports announced on Tuesday.

"The flag will no longer be raised and the anthem will no longer be played in honor of the sports victories of the deceased athletes," Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzait wrote.

"Russia invaded Ukraine and took their lives. 133 athletes and coaches have died on the battlefield and from enemy shelling."

