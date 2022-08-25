Bayern Munich to face Barcelona, Inter Milan after Champions League group stage draw

(CNN) Bayern Munich will face Barcelona and Inter Milan in this season's Champions League group stage after the draw took place on Thursday in Istanbul.

It will see Barcelona's new summer signing, Robert Lewandowski, face his old team, for whom he scored 344 goals in 375 appearances, second most for the club behind Gerd Müller, including 50 goals in 46 games last season.

The two behemoths of European football were drawn into Group C alongside fellow giants Inter Milan and Czech champions Viktoria Plzeň.

After a disappointing season last year -- failing to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in 17 years -- Barcelona will be aiming to get back to the final stages at the first time of asking.

Armed with a whole host of new signings, Barca face quite the task to qualify though against German champions Bayern, 2020-21 Italian champions Inter Milan and reigning Czech champions Viktoria Plzeň.

Read More