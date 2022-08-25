Ukrainian Premier League match halted four times by air raid sirens and takes over four hours to complete

(CNN) A Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) football match in Lviv was halted four times on Wednesday as a result of multiple air raid sirens at Skif Stadium in Lviv, according to the UPL.

Air raid sirens are one of the many safety measures implemented by the league in an effort to keep players and staff safe against Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Football returned to Ukraine on Tuesday for the first time since Russia's invasion in February.

Wednesday's match, between Rukh Lviv and Metalist Kharkiv which Metalist eventually won 2-1, was the only league fixture impacted by the sirens on the day.

In an email to CNN, the UPL said: "Safe and security measures is the main priority for us, so both teams had to go to the shelter every time, according to the available safety protocols. The overall time of the match was indeed 4 and half hour(s)."

