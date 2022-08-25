Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new golf competition held in custom-built arenas

(CNN) Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will headline a new, Monday night golf competition set to launch in January 2024.

The TGL has been formed in partnership with the PGA Tour and aims to attract a younger audience to golf through technology and custom-built arenas.

Competitions will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players and will be televised live in a primetime slot on Monday nights.

The high-tech concept will see players hit shots on a virtual screen before moving to a "state-of-the-art short game complex" in the center of the stadium, according to a press release.

Every shot will be played within a two-hour window in a bid to make golf more appealing for spectators, who will be at the side of the greens to watch the action unfold. The inaugural season will feature a 15-match schedule followed by playoffs and a championship match.

