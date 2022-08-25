US Open's 'Tennis Plays for Peace' raises $1.2 million for Ukraine relief

(CNN) On Wednesday, the US Open held its 'Tennis Plays for Peace' event for Ukraine relief ahead of the start of the year's final grand slam event, raising $1.2 million, according to the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Participating in the event held in New York were Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, John McEnroe, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton.

Nadal and Swiatek took on McEnroe and Gauff in one of the highlights of the evening.

Women's world No. 1 Swiatek said: "For me, especially because Ukraine is right next to my country and because we as Poles are really united and helping, and I want to use every opportunity to show people that we all can be united."

