London (CNN) The leading contender to become the UK's next Prime Minister implied Thursday she doesn't know if French President Emmanuel Macron -- the leader of one of Britain's closest allies -- should be considered a "friend or foe."

Liz Truss, who is the current UK Foreign Secretary, was taking part in a hustings event in Norwich, England, to rally support among Conservative Party members who will choose between her and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the party in September.

The event's mediator, Julia Hartley Brewer, asked: "President (Emmanuel) Macron - friend or foe?" To which, Truss replied: "The jury's out!"

Her answer sparked applause from the audience. Truss continued to say: "But if I become Prime Minister, I'll judge him on deeds not words."

Britain and France are close NATO allies. They have however been embroiled in a series of disputes since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016, particularly over fishing rights and migrant crossings in the English Channel.

