At least 21 ​​'filtration​​​' sites identified in Russian-controlled ​​territory, say Yale researchers

(CNN)Researchers at Yale University say they have uncovered 21 "filtration" sites in the Russian-controlled territory of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
The researchers say these sites are used by Russian forces and their allies to process, register, interrogate and detain Ukrainians trying to leave Russian-occupied territory. Those detained can include civilians and prisoners of war.
The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (Yale HRL) in collaboration with US State Department-supported Conflict Observatory used open-source information and high-resolution satellite imagery to map them.
According to the report, there is evidence suggesting they were set up even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began and grew following the capture of Mariupol in April.
"The conditions reported by those released from the facilities examined here can constitute cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment under international humanitarian and human rights law," the study says, adding that the "conditions include overcrowded facilities, a lack of access to adequate sanitation, insufficient food and clean water, exposure to the elements, denial of medical care, and the use of isolation."
"In some specific instances, the treatment described as having been endured by those released, such as use of electric shocks, extreme conditions of isolation, and physical assault, may potentially constitute torture if proven," the study says.
In a separate press release Thursday, the US State Department described the "unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons" described in the study as "a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and constitutes a war crime."
Volnovakha Correctional Colony is one of the sites described in the study. Detailed findings allege it is a long-term facility for those who didn't pass filtration along with prisoners of war who surrendered after the Azovstal steel plant siege.
The study notes the accounts of apparent survivors who described among other things: overcrowded cells, forced labor and even torture. Yale HRL says it identified two areas of disturbed earth along the south and southwest sections of that facility which appear to be mass graves.
An account cited in the report from someone described as a "survivor" also claimed a cellmate had been working a shift digging graves inside the colony. In July there was a deadly explosion there in which Ukrainian separatists say 53 POWs were killed, but the satellite images used for the report predate this.
The Yale study notes that "without further investigation, including the ability to independently excavate these locations, no definitive determination can be made about what these sites may contain based only on the evidence in this report."
Threats and humiliation
Earlier this year CNN spoke to a number of Ukrainians who went through "filtration" and described facing threats and humiliation during the process. They say they were asked about their politics, future plans and views on the war. Some of the people who spoke to CNN said they knew of others who had been picked up by Russian troops or separatist soldiers and disappeared without a trace.
The Kremlin has denied using so-called filtration camps to cover up wrongdoing and targeting civilians in Mariupol.