Top NBA prospect Chet Holmgren to miss entire season with foot injury

(CNN) Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the upcoming season with a foot injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Holmgren, who was selected second overall in this year's draft out of Gonzaga University, was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot -- affecting the area between the mid and forefoot

The 20-year-old Holmgren appeared to have suffered the injury last Saturday while participating in a pro-am game in Seattle which featured NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero, among others.

"Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

"We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community.

Read More