US Open: Why is it so difficult to win a second grand slam?

(CNN)When Emma Raducanu won the US Open last year, she dropped her racket, sank to the floor and covered her face in her hands.
It was a familiar scene, one repeated throughout the years by first-time grand slam winners; Daniil Medvedev also fell to the floor as he won his maiden grand slam a day after Raducanu, as did Dominic Thiem a year before that.
Even 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams, who will "evolve away from tennis" after this tournament, seemed shocked when she won her first at the 1999 US Open.
But after this euphoric moment, there often seems to be a gap before that pinnacle can be reached again -- 34 of the 45 first-time grand slam winners since 2000 have endured a wait of at least a year for another, if they won a second title at all.
Williams herself had to wait two-and-a-half years to win her second grand slam.
'Depth of self-belief unlike anything else'
Alongside Williams, tennis has been dominated for 20 years by players for whom losing seems more difficult than winning -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Winning considerably more than one grand slam has become normalized, even expected, somewhat obscuring the difficulties of claiming that first one.
In tennis, a lonely individual sport requiring constant travel for 10 months of the year across different time zones and environments, the psychological pressure of winning a grand slam is different compared to other sports.
"A lot of times when there's social support, I look to my left, I look to my right, I see my teammate to give me a fist pump ... That type of social support can go a really long way for an individual to manage performance anxiety," sports psychologist Dr Jarrod Spencer explains to CNN Sport.
"But [when] it's just one-on-one, you look to your left and your right and you realize that you're alone. That requires a depth of self-belief that is unlike anything else."
And with a unique scoring system that creates jeopardy on almost every point, much of playing tennis is "actually up in the head," as Eurosport expert and former world No. 7 Barbara Schett tells CNN.
Winning would seem to create a virtuous circle, deepening self-belief which in turn builds confidence to be deployed at crucial points in tight matches.
"When I was top 10," Schett says, "I was at the stage where I went on the court and I thought, 'I'm not going to lose this match. There's absolutely no chance.' I can only imagine how ... the legends of our game would feel when they're stepping on the court."
Schett played Williams three times in her career and never defeated her. They met for the last time at the French Open in 2003 and Schett lost 6-0 6-0.
"I had already lost the match before I played against her because her presence on the court was just unbelievable," Schett recalls.
"I just felt like, 'How am I going to beat this girl? She's physically so much better. She plays so much harder. She believes in herself. And I had better just go to the locker room.'"
But winning can lead to a sense of fallibility as well as invincibility, creating a new set of expectations and goals to be reckoned with.
'Perfection doesn't exist'
In the aft