US Open: Why is it so difficult to win a second grand slam?

(CNN) When Emma Raducanu won the US Open last year, she dropped her racket, sank to the floor and covered her face in her hands.

It was a familiar scene, one repeated throughout the years by first-time grand slam winners; Daniil Medvedev also fell to the floor as he won his maiden grand slam a day after Raducanu, as did Dominic Thiem a year before that.

Even 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams , who will "evolve away from tennis" after this tournament, seemed shocked when she won her first at the 1999 US Open.

But after this euphoric moment, there often seems to be a gap before that pinnacle can be reached again -- 34 of the 45 first-time grand slam winners since 2000 have endured a wait of at least a year for another, if they won a second title at all.

Williams herself had to wait two-and-a-half years to win her second grand slam.

