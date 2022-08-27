London (CNN) When a car bomb exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, killing 29-year-old Darya Dugina, the eyes of the West immediately turned to her father, Alexander Dugin -- the ultra-nationalist philosopher credited with being the "spiritual guide" to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

But Dugina herself played a smaller, public role in advancing Russian soft power -- assailing the West in TV appearances at home, while operating a disguised English-language online platform that pushed a pro-Kremlin worldview to Western readers.

In recent years, she had sought to build influence publicly, often with an international audience in mind.

And she was not alone. Dugina was one of a number of influential Russian women on the front lines of Russia's disinformation war, representing the public face of the wider propaganda effort, both at home and abroad.

"There is a huge machine that works for this propagandistic effort, (and) she was a part of this machine," said Roman Osadchuk, a Ukraine-based research associate at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), who has investigated Dugina's writings and digital output since 2020.