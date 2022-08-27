London (CNN)When a car bomb exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, killing 29-year-old Darya Dugina, the eyes of the West immediately turned to her father, Alexander Dugin -- the ultra-nationalist philosopher credited with being the "spiritual guide" to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
But Dugina herself played a smaller, public role in advancing Russian soft power -- assailing the West in TV appearances at home, while operating a disguised English-language online platform that pushed a pro-Kremlin worldview to Western readers.
In recent years, she had sought to build influence publicly, often with an international audience in mind.
And she was not alone. Dugina was one of a number of influential Russian women on the front lines of Russia's disinformation war, representing the public face of the wider propaganda effort, both at home and abroad.
"There is a huge machine that works for this propagandistic effort, (and) she was a part of this machine," said Roman Osadchuk, a Ukraine-based research associate at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), who has investigated Dugina's writings and digital output since 2020.
"She probably had potential to become an important player," Osadchuk told CNN.
Her death provides a window into that vast operation, which exists on multiple levels; Dugina emulated the work of high-ranking Kremlin spokespeople, firebrand TV anchors, activists and countless content creators who -- like her -- pumped out Kremlin-friendly content on Western-facing blogs and websites, many of which have camouflaged origins.
Whatever their reach, "the thing that is similar for all of them is the direction of their effort," Osadchuk said. "The main idea is (to) sow division and distrust towards the governments in the Western world ... (to) create further polarization, or to expose problems and divisions in Western societies."
A shady website that lambasted the West
For much of her life, Dugina had "followed in her father's footsteps," according to Osadchuk.
She used her public speeches, media appearances and website to advance a worldview similar to her father's, which placed a "heavy-handed basis of the power of traditions," and saw religion as "a primary part of governance itself."
"They juxtaposed themselves against the West, which (they argued) is fighting not for family values but for sodomy, sin and represent the worst in people," he added. Central to her beliefs was a steadfast commitment to Russian imperial objectives.
Dugina's own appearances on domestic television placed her firmly in the group of analysts and talking heads who advocated for Russia's war aims on a nightly basis. In one televised discussion before her death, she said the West needed to be "nourished" by Russia's war in Ukraine in order to "wake up" from its uneducated worldview, according to a clip posted online by BBC Monitoring.
"Many are calling her a 'child,' But she wasn't," wrote Kamil Galeev, an independent researcher and former fellow at the Wilson Center, a non-partisan policy think tank in Washington, DC, in a lengthy Twitter thread that described Dugina as a "propagandist" and likened her appearances to a number of Russian male pundits.
According to the US State Department, Dugina in 2020 became chief editor of United World International (UWI) -- an English and Turkish-language foreign affairs site created by the corporatized propaganda effort "Project Lakhta," which the department says used fictitious online personas to interfere in US elections.
The website mimics the format of Western think tanks and news blogs, featuring articles by guest contributors from around the world, and aside from the occasional mistranslation, it bears few traces of its Russian origin.
"On the surface it looks like (it holds) a fringe view of the world, but you couldn't immediately tell that this is something Russian," said Osadchuk, whose investigation in 2020 revealed that social media accounts owned by Dugina were responsible for creating UWI's Facebook presence.