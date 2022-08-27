Donetsk People's Republic says it is ready to transfer remains of American killed in Ukraine

(CNN) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) says it is ready to transfer the remains of an American killed in Ukraine, according to DPR ombudsman for human rights Daria Morozova, Russian state media TASS reported.

Morozova said the American was killed Tuesday while fighting in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. His body has been transferred to a mortuary in the DPR, Morozova said.

The DPR, a self-declared Russian-backed separatist region, said it had informed US officials and the head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission, and "we confirm our readiness to hand over his remains to his relatives for burial," according to Morozova.

"I want to reiterate that mercenaries are not being considered as combatants and the international humanitarian laws are not valid in their cases. These individuals are stripped of any immunity during the fighting," she said.

"I strongly recommend that any foreign nationals who came to Ukraine with militaristic purposes immediately leave the territory of the said country. Otherwise nobody will be held responsible for their lives and security."

Read More