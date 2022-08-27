Elena Rybakina feels like she's 'not the Wimbledon champion,' says life as champion 'not the greatest'

(CNN) Just weeks ago, Elena Rybakina claimed arguably the most sought-after accolade in tennis: becoming a Wimbledon winner.

However, despite her momentous first grand slam victory in London in July, she describes her experience as a Wimbledon champion as "not the greatest," saying she feels like she's "not the Wimbledon champion."

Rybakina's frustrations come after world ranking points were not awarded at Wimbledon this year in response to the tournament organizer's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Typically, Rybakina's world ranking would have skyrocketed after winning Wimbledon -- she would have been expected to crack the top 10 in another year. However, the 23-year-old has fallen to No. 25 in the world.

And speaking ahead of the US Open which begins on Monday, Kazakhstani Rybakina expressed her unhappiness at life since her maiden grand slam victory.

