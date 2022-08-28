Liverpool equals Premier League record win with 9-0 victory over Bournemouth

(CNN) Liverpool equaled the Premier League's record for the biggest victory on Saturday, beating Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield.

Having begun the season with two draws and a defeat, Liverpool started rapidly against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Luis Díaz and Harvey Elliott both scoring inside six minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning long-range strike made it three inside half an hour, before goals from Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk meant Liverpool led by five at half time.

After the break, an own goal from Chris Mepham, Firmino's second, Fabio Carvalho's first Liverpool goal and Díaz's second of the game capped off a goal-ridden afternoon for the hosts.

The record nine-goal margin of victory had been achieved three times before -- twice by Manchester United and once by Leicester City -- and helps kickstart Liverpool's stuttering opening to the new season.

