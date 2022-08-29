Karim Benzema scores late brace to hand Real Madrid thrilling win as Espanyol forced to play defender in goal

(CNN) Karim Benzema scored two late goals as Real Madrid beat against Espanyol on Sunday to maintain its perfect start to the La Liga season.

The game looked to be heading towards a draw after Vinícius Jr.'s opener was canceled out by Joselu in the first-half, but Benzema was on hand to settle the tie in a thrilling finale.

The Frenchman volleyed in Rodrygo's cross at the back post to give his side the lead in the 88th minute before settling the match with a free-kick in the 10th minute of added time.

However, his final goal was scored against an outfield player after Espanyol's goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte was sent off after a professional foul on Dani Ceballos.

The host had a replacement goalkeeper on the bench but had already used its allotted substitutions so defender Leandro Cabrera was eventually handed the gloves.

