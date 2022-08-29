Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang robbed in home, according to officials

(CNN) FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was robbed in his home near Barcelona early Monday, the Catalan government Interior Department press office told CNN.

"We can confirm that the player was robbed by some assailants with weapons, threatening the occupants," the press office said.

A Barça club official told CNN Sport : "There was a robbery in his home." The official, who declined to be identified, added: "The player is fine."

The Catalan regional police press office declined to identify the victim's name, but said there "was a robbery with violence in a home in Castelldefels, a town near Barcelona, about 1 a.m. local time."

The regional police said the assailants "entered a home using violence to commit a robbery."