McIlroy overturns six-shot deficit at FedEx Cup to make Tour Championship history

(CNN) Rory McIlroy became the first golfer to lift the FedEx Cup three times after completing a sensational comeback victory at the PGA Tour Championship on Sunday.

Having arrived at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club six shots behind top seed Scottie Scheffler, the Northern Irishman trailed by the same margin heading into the deciding day. Yet as World No. 1 Scheffler suffered a joint-round worst three-over 73, McIlroy carded a 66 to edge the American and South Korean Im Sung-jae by a single stroke at 21-under.

It marked the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history, besting Colombian Camilo Villegas' five-shot recovery in 2008. Only Justin Thomas and Sam Burns overturned larger deficits on the Tour all season, winning from seven shots back at the PGA Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge respectively.

After FedEx Cup victories in 2016 and 2019, triumph at East Lake sees McIlroy edge clear of Tiger Woods -- winner of the inaugural event in 2007 -- as the only player to have secured the title three times.

"It's really cool to do something in golf that no one has ever done before," McIlroy told reporters.

