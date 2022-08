Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admits to misleading media about Covid-19 vaccination status last season

(CNN) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to misleading the media about his Covid-19 vaccination status last season during an appearance on the 'Joe Rogan Podcast' on Saturday.

In August last year, Rodgers said he was "immunized" against the virus. A few months later, he missed an NFL game due to Covid-19 protocols and confirmed he was unvaccinated.

But speaking to Rogan on Saturday, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player admitted to purposefully misleading the media when asked about vaccination status.

"I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I'm going to say: 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process," Rodgers explained to Rogan.

"But, I thought there's a possibility that I say 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't. Maybe, they follow up. They didn't follow up. So then I go the season them thinking -- some of them -- that I was vaccinated.

