Colin Kaepernick and partner Nessa Diab welcome their first baby

(CNN) Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab announced Sunday the birth of their first child.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," Diab wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the couple and their newborn.

Diab, a radio and television host, made the announcement just before hosting MTV's red carpet show at the Video Music Awards on Sunday night. She explained she chose to time her announcement because "today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM."

"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear!" the new mother went on.

"Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

