Serena Williams begins US Open with a convincing singles win

Serena Williams celebrates a point during her first-round match at the US Open on Monday, August 29. She defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

Williams serves to Kovinic on Monday. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was firmly in Williams' corner, cheering every point she won.

Photos: Serena Williams' final act

Williams returns a shot on Monday. It was just her second win since her return to the sport in June. She had missed a year through injury.