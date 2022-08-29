    Serena Williams begins US Open with a convincing singles win

    By Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 0146 GMT (0946 HKT) August 30, 2022

    Serena Williams celebrates a point during her first-round match at the US Open on Monday, August 29. She defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.
    Williams serves to Kovinic on Monday. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was firmly in Williams&#39; corner, cheering every point she won.
    Williams serves to Kovinic on Monday. The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was firmly in Williams' corner, cheering every point she won.
    Williams returns a shot on Monday. It was just her second win since her return to the sport in June. She had missed a year through injury.
    Williams returns a shot on Monday. It was just her second win since her return to the sport in June. She had missed a year through injury.
    Fans cheer for Williams during Monday&#39;s match.
    Fans cheer for Williams during Monday's match.
    Williams&#39; daughter, Olympia, takes a picture before her mom&#39;s match on Monday.
    Williams' daughter, Olympia, takes a picture before her mom's match on Monday.
    Williams and Kovinic pose for photos before playing Monday.