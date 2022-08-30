DNA analysis solves mystery of bodies found at bottom of medieval well

(CNN) Construction workers breaking ground in 2004 on a shopping mall in Norwich, England, found 17 bodies at the bottom of a 800-year-old well.

The identity of the remains of the six adults and 11 children and why they ended up in the medieval well had long vexed archaeologists. Unlike other mass burials where skeletons are uniformly arranged, the bodies were oddly positioned and mixed -- likely caused by being thrown head first shortly after their deaths.

To understand more about how these people died, scientists were recently able to extract detailed genetic material preserved in the bones thanks to recent advances in ancient DNA sequencing. The genomes of six of the individuals showed that four of them were related -- including three sisters, the youngest of whom was five to 10 years old. Further analysis of the genetic material suggested that all six were "almost certainly" Ashkenazi Jews.

The researchers believe they all died during antisemitic violence that wracked the city -- most likely a February 1190 riot related to the Third Crusade, one of a series of religious wars supported by the church -- as described by a medieval chronicler. The number of people killed in the massacre is unclear.

"I'm delighted and relieved that twelve years after we first started analysing the remains of these individuals, technology has caught up and helped us to understand this historical cold case of who these people were and why we think they were murdered," said Selina Brace, a principal researcher at the Natural History Museum in London and lead author on the paper, said in a news release.

