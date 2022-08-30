Antoine Griezmann scores as Atlético Madrid defeats Valencia

(CNN) Atlético Madrid recorded a second win of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Valencia at the Mestalla.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the game's only goal midway through the second half when his deflected shot bobbled past Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco both had chances to extend Atlético's lead late in the game, but their efforts were well saved by Mamardashvili.

The result leaves Atleti sixth in La Liga, three points behind leader Real Madrid having suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Villarreal in the second round of games.

An eventful first half saw several VAR interventions -- first when Valencia's American midfielder Yunus Musah had a goal ruled out following a foul on Joao Félix in the buildup, then when a red card for Thierry Correia was downgraded to a yellow.

