Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is heading home to Utah to continue recovering from critical skull injury

(CNN) Little League player Easton Oliverson is making his way back to Utah on Tuesday after "fighting for his life" following a fall from a bunk bed two weeks ago which left him with a skull fracture and required him to be airlifted to a hospital, according to an Instagram account created to provide updates on his recovery.

Since his fall on August 15, Easton has made significant strides in his recovery, including emerging from a medically induced coma and eating without a feeding tube.

Easton will be transferred from the facility in Danville, Pennsylvania, to Salt Lake City, the post said.

"While this is a great step forward, it's bitter sweet leaving behind the people that have put their heart and souls into Easton's recovery. THANK YOU to each and every individual at Geisinger Hospital who played a role in taking care of, and saving our boy," the post said.

The post also expressed gratitude for the doctors who "saved Easton's life."

