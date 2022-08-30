NBA star John Wall says he had suicidal thoughts over the last 2 years while in the 'darkest place I've ever been in'

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

(CNN) Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall described his struggle with suicidal thoughts and mental health challenges over the last two years in an interview earlier this month.

Wall, 31, spoke about his experiences during an interview at a John Wall Foundation event with the Salvation Army in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. ClutchPoints shared a video of the interview in a tweet Monday.

When asked how the last two and a half years have been for him, the Los Angeles Clippers point guard described the period as the "darkest place I've ever been in."

"At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide," Wall said.

How to get help Help is there if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. In the US: Call or text 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide have contact information for crisis centers around the world.

