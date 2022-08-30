Daria Snigur dedicates shock win over Simona Halep in grand slam debut to Ukraine

(CNN) Daria Snigur dedicated her shock victory over Simona Halep in her grand slam debut at the US Open on Monday to her home country, Ukraine.

Snigur, ranked No. 124 in the world and qualifier for the US Open, beat seventh seed Halep in the first round in three sets 6-2 0-6 6-4 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Afterwards, as the emotions appeared to catch up with her, she had a message for her compatriots back home.

"This is a victory for Ukraine, for all Ukrainian people, for my family, for my team," she said on court post-match.

"The situation is bad, of course. I try to do the best for Ukraine, I try to support my country.

Read More