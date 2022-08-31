(CNN) Singapore's first and only Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling has apologized for consuming cannabis while training and competing in Vietnam.

Schooling, a swimmer, confessed on Tuesday to having used the drug in May during a period when he was competing in the Southeast Asian Games, at which he won two golds and a bronze.

"I made a mistake and I'm responsible for what I've done. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry," said Schooling, 27, in a personal statement seen by CNN.

"I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me," he added. "I won't let you down again."

It is unclear what prompted the confession from Schooling, who was competing while on leave from national service in the Singaporean military. Also unclear is the extent of any punishment he faces, though the Singapore government has said he will no longer be given leave from military service to train or compete.

