Rafael Nadal drops first set but rallies to defeat Rinky Hijikata at US Open

(CNN) Rafael Nadal dropped his opening set at the US Open but recovered to defeat Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3.

It means Nadal remains unbeaten in his 20 grand slams matches this year having triumphed at the Australian Open and French Open before withdrawing from the Wimbledon semifinals due to injury.

The Spaniard was playing his first US Open match since winning his fourth title at Flushing Meadows in 2019, and he had to overcome an early scare against world No. 198 Hijikata.

"I was a little bit nervous," Nadal said of his performance in the first set. "First match here in New York after three years, a night session, it's always exciting. I went through this tough moment."

Hijikata secured the opening break with a lob at 3-3 before serving out for an early lead, but Nadal began to assert his dominance in the second set -- breaking Hijitaka's serve at the first opportunity.

