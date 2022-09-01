(CNN) Famed for being a tough league to adapt to, Erling Haaland is taking to the Premier League like a duck to water.

After scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City at the weekend -- in its 4-2 win over Crystal Palace -- having joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland repeated the feat on Wednesday night.

It took the Norwegian striker just 26 minutes between his first and third goal in the first half to complete the feat, as City romped to a 6-0 win over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

It means that Haaland has now scored a remarkable nine goals in his first five Premier League appearances, breaking the previous record of eight set by Mick Quinn and City's all-time top goalscorer, Sergio Agüero.

Afterwards, Haaland hailed his teammates and the impact they've had on his game, calling the team's performance "amazing."

Read More