Shohei Ohtani sets new record in Angels 3-2 win over the Yankees

(CNN) Shohei Ohtani became the first player in American League/National League history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season in an epic showdown against the New York Yankees at the Angels stadium on Wednesday.

The two-way superstar's three-run blast off the Yankees' Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning gave the Los Angeles Angels the lead, and they eventually secured a 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

The feat also saw Ohtani become the first Japanese-born player with multiple 30-homer seasons.

Ohtani said he was "simply honored, happy and humbled" to hear of his achievement. "But I just want to stay healthy and finish strong."

The reigning MVP is locked in a race for the American League Most Valuable Player award with the Yankees' Aaron Judge -- something which he admitted propelled his performance on Wednesday.

