Nick Kyrgios complains of marijuana smell during US Open second round win

(CNN) Nick Kyrgios was left frustrated by the smell of marijuana coming from the stands in his second round win at the US Open on Wednesday.

The Australian, who battled past France's Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 4-6 6-4, was his vocal self during the match, including when he complained to the chair umpire about the smell emanating from the stands of the Louis Armstrong Arena.

"People don't know that I'm a heavy asthmatic so when I'm running side to side and struggling to breathe already, it's probably not something I want to be breathing in between points," he told reporters after the match.

The umpire reminded fans to refrain from smoking around the court as play got back underway.

The US Open crowd is known for being boisterous and the 27-year-old agreed that the grand slam has a very different "vibe" to other tournaments.

Read More