Serena Williams hails Tiger Woods' influence as she continues her US Open run

(CNN) It was a performance that had Tiger Woods on his feet and pumping his fist -- a sight usually witnessed on the 18th hole of a golf course, rather than the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams was buoyed and cheered on every point by the packed home crowd. That included Woods, who watched the drama unfold with his partner, Erica Herman, from Williams' player's box.

Later, Williams paid tribute to Woods and his influence over the later stages of her tennis career.

"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," she told reporters. "We talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There are a few people, but we were like: 'OK, we can do this together, you know?'"

Woods wasn't the only sporting great to offer words of encouragement. "Not done yet @serenawilliams," tweeted Steph Curry , while fellow NBA star Chris Paul said he's "never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing ... I'm a fan and enjoying every minute."

Eye of the Tiger ... Woods has offered advice to Williams in the later stages of her career.

Having announced last month that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open, Williams' farewell to tennis has clearly captured the imagination of the wider sporting world and beyond.

"Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace, and determination both on and off the court," tweeted Vice President Kamala Harris. "We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are, and all that is to come."

Williams, bidding to win her 24th grand slam singles title, will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday in what will be her first third-round match at a grand slam since last year's French Open.

And despite her time away from the game over the past 12 months, the 40-year-old showed on Wednesday that she still has what it takes to beat top players in the world. According to ESPN, Williams has now won 23 of her last 25 matches against players ranked inside the top two -- a run that stretches back to 2007.

"I'm playing pretty good," she said. "I've been practicing really well, but it hasn't been coming together in matches.

"But, you know, now it's kind of coming together, I guess. I mean, I had to bring it together today. It worked out."