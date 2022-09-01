Wu Yibing becomes first Chinese man to reach the US Open third round since 1881

(CNN) At every stage of this year's US Open, Wu Yibing has made history.

No Chinese man had ever reached the main draw of the US Open in the Open Era until Wu and his compatriot Zhang Zhizhen both qualified for this year's tournament last week.

Wu then became the first Chinese man to win a singles match at any grand slam for 63 years with a 6-3 6-4 6-0 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

By defeating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-4 6-4 in a four-hour thriller on Wednesday, the 22-year-old also became the first Chinese man since 1881 to reach the third round where he will face world No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

The last man from China to reach the third round of any grand slam was Kho Sin-Khie at Wimbledon in 1946.

