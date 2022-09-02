Russell Wilson says he wants to finish his career with the Denver Broncos after signing five-year extension

(CNN) Russell Wilson has signed a five-year extension to his current contract with the Denver Broncos and says he wants to finish his career at the franchise.

After signing the extension, which is reportedly worth $245 million , the 33-year-old quarterback is contracted to the Broncos through to 2028.

"It's not really about me, it's about being surrounded by guys who want to put the work in every single day and the dedication to it," Wilson told reporters.

"I want to be here for a long time, I believe this is a marriage and I want to be here for a long time. My goal is to be able to finish my career here."

After being a third-round pick for the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson guided the franchise into eight postseasons during his decade in the Pacific Northwest.

