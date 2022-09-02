(CNN) Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka after their US Open match on Thursday.

Kostyuk had told Azarenka via text before the second-round match that she intended to decline the usual post-match handshake given Belarus' role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The pair instead tapped rackets at the net at the end of match, which Azarenka won 6-2 6-3.

"It was my choice -- I don't feel like I don't know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government, so I don't feel like I can support this," the 20-year-old Kostyuk told ESPN

"Don't get me wrong, she's a great competitor. But it has nothing to do with her being a human being," she added.

