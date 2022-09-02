(CNN) Rafael Nadal overcame accidentally hitting himself in the face with his own racket to beat Fabio Fognini in the US Open second round.

The 36-year-old had to battle back from a slow start to beat Fognini over four sets 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 on Thursday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But the victory came with a scary moment in what was to be the final set, one which left the 22-time grand slam champion bloodied.

As the Spaniard stretched to return a backhand to Fognini, Nadal's racket bounced off the court and inadvertently hit him in the face.

Nadal immediately clutched his nose, dropping his racket and forfeiting the point. He laid down on the court by the umpire's chair and moved his hand away from his nose, showing the blood which had begun to flow.

