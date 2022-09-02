'I'm just Serena': Williams' US Open performances give hope of improbable grand slam triumph ahead of third round match

Serena Williams' final act
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, August 31.
Serena Williams' final act
Williams and her sister, Venus, played doubles together on Thursday. They lost in the first round, however, to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.
Serena Williams' final act
Williams, lower left, serves during Thursday's doubles match.
Serena Williams' final act
Williams takes pictures with fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium after her second-round singles win on Wednesday.
Serena Williams' final act
Williams returns a shot during Wednesday's match.